Hoosier Daily: May 12

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Armaan Franklin (left) and Trayce Jackson-Davis. (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

Live Thread: EYBL in Westfield (Ind.) - Day Two

Les Bowen of Philly.com previews the Philadelphia Eagles running back situation, which includes former Indiana running back Jordan Howard. -- Link

Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana baseball team's Friday night win over Michigan. -- Link

Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star catches up with 2022 LaPorte (Ind.) La Lumiere guard Kamari Lands. -- Link

