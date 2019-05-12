Hoosier Daily: May 12
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Tweets of the Day
Has been a very strong showing from Donovan Johnson today. Six 3s thus far. Great feel and IQ for a guy his size. Stock has exploded this spring. https://t.co/fh7zCHkR8o— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) May 12, 2019
Got the home run and the save today 💪#IUBase | @mlloyd07 pic.twitter.com/sBa5JobMId— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 11, 2019
Series W in Ann Arbor.— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 11, 2019
The Hoosiers are the first team to take a home series from Michigan this season! ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/VFzKCz6cCM
Video of the Day
Thank you to the 1️⃣,3️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ fans who joined us for yesterday's Big Ten Tournament action! pic.twitter.com/YSyxTMWt3R— Indiana Softball (@IndianaSB) May 11, 2019
Headlines
Les Bowen of Philly.com previews the Philadelphia Eagles running back situation, which includes former Indiana running back Jordan Howard. -- Link
Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana baseball team's Friday night win over Michigan. -- Link
Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star catches up with 2022 LaPorte (Ind.) La Lumiere guard Kamari Lands. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.