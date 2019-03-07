Ticker
Hoosier Daily: March 7

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
Archie Miller and the Hoosiers travel to Champaign to take on Illinois Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
Film Review: 2020 4-Star Guard Anthony Leal Vs. Columbus (Ind.) East

Updated 2019 Hot Board

Bossi's Best: Zion Williamson finishes atop freshman tracker

From the Locker Room: Previewing Illinois

Indiana Hoosiers Football: Explosive Plays Emphasized Early

TheHoosier.com Preview: Indiana At Illinois

Quote of the Day

"They are playing extremely well. They're much improved. At home they've been very, very difficult to deal with regardless of who's went in there and played them. Their style is so unique, it's hard to prepare for, and us playing them so far long ago that it's almost like a totally different team and totally different game."
— Archie Miller on Illinois

Headlines

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student looks at the Hoosier men's basketball team's path to an NCAA Tournament bid. -- Link

Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana women's swim and dive team qualified 13 student-athletes for national championships. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times explains why the Indiana men's basketball team has no room for error. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Peyton Ramsey welcomes competition for the starting quarterback job. -- Link

Osterman explains why Rob Phinisee is back at the right time for Indiana. -- Link

----

