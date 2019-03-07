Hoosier Daily: March 7
Seen on The Hoosier
Film Review: 2020 4-Star Guard Anthony Leal Vs. Columbus (Ind.) East
Bossi's Best: Zion Williamson finishes atop freshman tracker
From the Locker Room: Previewing Illinois
Indiana Hoosiers Football: Explosive Plays Emphasized Early
TheHoosier.com Preview: Indiana At Illinois
Tweets of the Day
🚌 Here come the Hoosiers ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/eIcvR2Szym— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 6, 2019
Archie Miller said De'Ron Davis is back "full-go" after dealing with illness last week. #iubb— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) March 6, 2019
Miller: "Each game feels bigger because the season continues to get longer. Everyone is striving for something right now. In our league, it doesn't matter if it's team one or team 14, everyone's good." #iubb— Seth Tow (@SethTow) March 6, 2019
Quote of the Day
Headlines
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student looks at the Hoosier men's basketball team's path to an NCAA Tournament bid. -- Link
Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana women's swim and dive team qualified 13 student-athletes for national championships. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times explains why the Indiana men's basketball team has no room for error. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Peyton Ramsey welcomes competition for the starting quarterback job. -- Link
Osterman explains why Rob Phinisee is back at the right time for Indiana. -- Link
----
