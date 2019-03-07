🚌 Here come the Hoosiers ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/eIcvR2Szym

Archie Miller said De'Ron Davis is back "full-go" after dealing with illness last week. #iubb

Miller: "Each game feels bigger because the season continues to get longer. Everyone is striving for something right now. In our league, it doesn't matter if it's team one or team 14, everyone's good." #iubb

"They are playing extremely well. They're much improved. At home they've been very, very difficult to deal with regardless of who's went in there and played them. Their style is so unique, it's hard to prepare for, and us playing them so far long ago that it's almost like a totally different team and totally different game."

