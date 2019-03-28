Hoosier Daily: March 27
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Efficiency Breakdown: Wichita State 73, Indiana 63
Spring Football Position Overview: Defensive Line
Indiana Hoosiers Football Video: Spring Practice No. 7 Highlights
Indiana Basketball Commit and Target Roundup: March 27
Tweets of the Day
Thomas Bryant's (18 PTS, 19 REB) bucket with 2.8 seconds remaining leads the @WashWizards to a 124-121 victory over PHX! #DCFamily— NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2019
Jabari Parker: 28 PTS, 15 REB
Bradley Beal: 28 PTS, 4 AST
Devin Booker: 50 PTS, 10 REB pic.twitter.com/4cdvCcQm07
"I've been learning from Juwan since I was in AAU."— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) March 27, 2019
De'Ron Davis (@DDavis2016) talked postgame about the impact @juwanmorgan has had on him during his time in Bloomington, and even before. #iubb pic.twitter.com/2YAeeskXGv
With all due respect to the other prestigious universities my top 5 include the following schools Duke, Alabama , Memphis , Indiana , and LSU‼️🙌🏾— Trendon Watford (@Trendon_2) March 28, 2019
Video of the Day
MCDONALD'S ALL AMERICAN GAME 2019:— HS Basketball BR (@HSBasketballBR) March 28, 2019
Anthony Edwards ➡️ Trayce Jackson-Davis 💯#McDAAG @TrayceJackson pic.twitter.com/I19HSSFevl
Headlines
Podcast: Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call are joined by our own Stu Jackson to discuss Indiana basketball. -- Link
Bozich gives his five takeaways from the Hoosiers' season-ending loss to Wichita State. -- Link
Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana baseball team's loss to Kent State in 12 innings. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says De’Ron Davis and Devonte Green are looking to next year. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Hoosier men's basketball team is heading toward a fascinating offseason. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.