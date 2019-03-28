Ticker
Hoosier Daily: March 27

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Trayce Jackson-Davis played in the McDonald's All American Game Wednesday night.
Courtesy of McDonald's

Efficiency Breakdown: Wichita State 73, Indiana 63

Spring Football Position Overview: Defensive Line

Indiana Hoosiers Football Video: Spring Practice No. 7 Highlights

Indiana Basketball Commit and Target Roundup: March 27

Live Thread: McDonald's All American Game

Podcast: Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call are joined by our own Stu Jackson to discuss Indiana basketball. -- Link

Bozich gives his five takeaways from the Hoosiers' season-ending loss to Wichita State. -- Link

Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana baseball team's loss to Kent State in 12 innings. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says De’Ron Davis and Devonte Green are looking to next year. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Hoosier men's basketball team is heading toward a fascinating offseason. -- Link

