{{ timeAgo('2019-03-22 05:00:00 -0500') }}

Hoosier Daily: March 22

Jon Sauber
@JSauberTH
Staff

Indiana will take on Arkansas in the second round of the NIT at noon on Saturday, March 23.
Indiana Hoosiers Football Spring Position Overview: Cornerbacks

TheHoosier.com Q&A: Scottie Bordelon of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times explains Juwan Morgan's affinity for Wilson basketballs. -- Link

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film review of Indiana's win over St. Francis (PA). -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student says Bendu Yeaney is returning home for the Indiana women's basketball team's first round matchup in the NCAA Tournament. -- Link

Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student previews the Indiana baseball team's first conference games of the season. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student gives three things to know ahead of Indiana's second round NIT matchup with Arkansas. -- Link

{{ article.author_name }}