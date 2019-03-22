Hoosier Daily: March 22
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Hoosiers Football Spring Position Overview: Cornerbacks
TheHoosier.com Q&A: Scottie Bordelon of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Tweets of the Day
Dave Feldman and Dan Dakich will call IU's second-round NIT game vs. Arkansas on Saturday at noon on ESPN. #iubb— Mike Miller (@MikeMillerHT) March 21, 2019
Thursday PM Update:— Martha the Mop Lady (@TheMopLady) March 22, 2019
-160 tickets have been donated to Big Brothers/Big Sister of Bloomington (@BBBSSCI).
-60 tickets have been donated to the general public most of which are taking first timers to the game! #IUBB
HBD @nick_west15 🎂#LEO pic.twitter.com/4RfgCfNukF— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) March 21, 2019
Video of the Day
"We have our three goals. Those don't change"— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) March 21, 2019
🗣 @CoachAllenIU pic.twitter.com/9inja8kxc9
Headlines
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times explains Juwan Morgan's affinity for Wilson basketballs. -- Link
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film review of Indiana's win over St. Francis (PA). -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student says Bendu Yeaney is returning home for the Indiana women's basketball team's first round matchup in the NCAA Tournament. -- Link
Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student previews the Indiana baseball team's first conference games of the season. -- Link
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student gives three things to know ahead of Indiana's second round NIT matchup with Arkansas. -- Link
----
