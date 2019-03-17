Hoosier Daily: March 17
Seen on The Hoosier
Analysis: Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Vs. The Rest Of The Bubble
Remaining 2019 Indiana Basketball Targets To Know
Efficiency Breakdown: Ohio State 79, Indiana 75
Tweets of the Day
Final: Ben Davis 67, Center Grove 61. Trayce Jackson-Davis' high school career ends with a big slam dunk for his 34th points of the evening. #iubb— Seth Tow (@SethTow) March 16, 2019
Nope.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) March 16, 2019
Still think the most likely candidate for "barely-.500 team gets in and makes everyone furious" is Indiana. Committee will be mighty tempted by those six Q1 wins. https://t.co/FNAyEHqrSx
Indiana listed as a No. 1 seed in in this NIT projection. #iubb https://t.co/REndNrY0wM— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) March 16, 2019
Video of the Day
Headlines
Time Krueger of Stadium unveils his latest bracket projection. -- Link
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall breaks down the film from Indiana's loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament. -- Link
Andy Bottoms of Inside the Hall releases his bracket projection on March 16. -- Link
Michael Beller of Sports Illustrated updates his latest bubble watch for the NCAA Tournament. -- Link
Joe Lunardi of ESPN releases his latest bracket projection. -- Link
