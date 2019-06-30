Hoosier Daily: June 30
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Hoosiers Basketball: Charlie Hughes Shootout Day 2 Recap
Galloway, Culver (Ind.) Academies take down Thomas, Brownsburg (Ind.)
Tweets of the Day
IU unofficial! Thanks Coach Miller, Coach Ostrom, and the rest of the coaching staff for a great visit! ⚪️🔴 #IUBB #hoosiernation pic.twitter.com/aJBx6tIKxP— JR Konieczny (@TheJrKonieczny) June 29, 2019
For all the #iufb fans out there, a special #HoosierArchives release this morning: (most of) Indiana's 63-32 defenestration of Wisconsin at Camp Randall in 2001. Thanks to @AtrainIU34 and family for this one: https://t.co/1Sru6pOaq3— doctorgc (@DoctorGC) June 29, 2019
Video of the Day
Headlines
Chris Grenham of NESN aggregates Adam Himmelsbach's report that Romeo Langford will not be ready at the start of the NBA Summer League. -- Link
Pacers.com has the latest episode of The VO Show featuring former Hoosier Victor Oladipo. -- Link
Candace Buckner of The Washington Post says Thomas Bryant is the Washington Wizards' top priority heading into free agency. -- Link
Mark Murphy of The Boston Herald says Noah Vonleh would be an ideal fit with the Boston Celtics. -- Link
