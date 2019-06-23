Hoosier Daily: June 23
Seen on The Hoosier
Tweets of the Day
Blessed to say that I have received a D1 offer from Indiana University🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/itp8GsNem1— Bryce Hopkins (@BryceHopkins24) June 22, 2019
⚪️🔴 ➡️ 🍀@yeahyeah22 | #ProIU pic.twitter.com/QOy65hcqNc— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 22, 2019
We Rollin #LEO pic.twitter.com/PDXC9DLNrS— Brandon Shelby (@BShelbyIU) June 22, 2019
Video of the Day
Headlines
Video: Jeff Goodman of Stadium evaluates the Boston Celtics' decision to take Romeo Langford. -- Link
Dylan Sinn of The Journal Gazette says Indiana football's new facility is creating excitement. -- Link
Rohan Nadkarni of Sports Illustrated examines the Boston Celtics' timeline, which now features Romeo Langford. -- Link
Matthew VanTryon of The Indianapolis Star says Victor Oladipo could be out until December or January. -- Link
