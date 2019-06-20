Hoosier Daily: June 20
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Hassan Diarra building relationship with Indiana staff
VIDEO: Meet Indiana Freshman Cornerback Tiawan Mullen
Big Board Roundup: Romeo Langford
Tweets of the Day
For Indiana! @yeahyeah22 x #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/sZxc19uNDJ— NBA (@NBA) June 19, 2019
#WallpaperWednesday featuring some of our @NBA guys when they were Hoosiers 🤩#ProIU pic.twitter.com/5Cc3IbufGn— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 19, 2019
Romeo Langford - 2019 NBA Draft Media Availability pic.twitter.com/AvZ62sUzlG— Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 19, 2019
Video of the Day
.@yeahyeah22 talks about what he learned during his time at #IUBB that helped him prepare for the @NBA 🎤 pic.twitter.com/VgB2gweqMm— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 19, 2019
Headlines
Rick Bozich of WDRB examines whether or not Romeo Langford will be selected in the lottery of Thursday's NBA Draft. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star explains why it's okay that Indiana uses some of its share of the Big Ten Network revenue outside of athletics. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says Steve Aird and IU volleyball are ready for next season. -- Link
Wallace also has the IU field hockey schedule for 2019 after its release. -- Link
Wallace says Lilly King and Andrew Gutman were named IU's 2018-2019 Athletes of the Year. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.