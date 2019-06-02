Hoosier Daily: June 2
Zach Loveday makes first trip to IU
Three Takeaways From Indiana Baseball's 9-5 Regional Win Over UIC
Indiana win. Survive & advance!#RoadToOmaha #GoIU pic.twitter.com/RuTK7uO6FF— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) June 1, 2019
"The journey of 1,000 miles begins with 1 step."— Coach Clif Marshall (@ClifMarshall) June 1, 2019
1st workout with @IndianaMBB Freshman @unkle44artty & @TrayceJackson! Thankful for the opportunity to train both of these student athletes. Excited to watch them grow in body, mind, & spirit. #IUBB #Family pic.twitter.com/5cPrNoOrl5
Spotted: Archie Miller and staff with campus visitor Matt Cross down on Kirkwood. #iubb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) June 1, 2019
▶️ Press play— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) June 2, 2019
🔉 Sound on
😤 Get hype pic.twitter.com/t1gCAVKkE7
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps Indiana baseball's win over Illinois-Chicago to stave off elimination. -- Link
Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student says Gabe Bierman's effort played a big role in Indiana baseball's win over Illinois-Chicago. -- Link
Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network explains how Indiana's bats kept its season alive. -- Link
Gentry Estes of The Louisville Courier Journal says Indiana's win over Illinois-Chicago was an emotional one for Gabe Bierman. -- Link
