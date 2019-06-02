"The journey of 1,000 miles begins with 1 step." 1st workout with @IndianaMBB Freshman @unkle44artty & @TrayceJackson ! Thankful for the opportunity to train both of these student athletes. Excited to watch them grow in body, mind, & spirit. #IUBB #Family pic.twitter.com/5cPrNoOrl5

Spotted: Archie Miller and staff with campus visitor Matt Cross down on Kirkwood. #iubb

▶️ Press play 🔉 Sound on 😤 Get hype pic.twitter.com/t1gCAVKkE7

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps Indiana baseball's win over Illinois-Chicago to stave off elimination. -- Link

Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student says Gabe Bierman's effort played a big role in Indiana baseball's win over Illinois-Chicago. -- Link

Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network explains how Indiana's bats kept its season alive. -- Link

Gentry Estes of The Louisville Courier Journal says Indiana's win over Illinois-Chicago was an emotional one for Gabe Bierman. -- Link