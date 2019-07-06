When we wake up tomorrow, we will be just 8 weeks away. pic.twitter.com/SvDzfm8pQr

Ali Patberg received a sixth year of eligibility, per an IU release. Important development for Teri Moren’s program. Patberg (15.8 ppg, 4.8 apg last season) has two years of eligibility remaining now. #iuwbb

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says Ali Patberg has been granted a sixth year of eligibility with the IU women's basketball team, giving her two more years at Indiana. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall takes a look at what eight former Hoosiers will earn in the NBA next season. -- Link

Austin Render of The Hoosier Network continues the sites countdown of the top 10 moments from IU in 2019-2019 with the IU women's basketball team's upset win over Iowa. -- Link

Tom Westerholm of MassLive says Romeo Langford's rehab may be beneficial to rebuilding his shooting motion. -- Link

Michael McMahon of NESN says it's unlikely Langford plays in the Las Vegas Summer League. -- Link

Jacob Camenker of NBC Sports Boston says Romeo Langford played through his injury at IU because he wanted to be there for his team. -- Link