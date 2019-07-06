News More News
Hoosier Daily: July 6

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Al Durham will play a big role in how far the Hoosiers can go in the 2019-2020 season. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports)

The Hoosier Insider: July 5

The Recruiting Podcast: Corey Evans on Indiana's 2020 Targets

Headlines

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says Ali Patberg has been granted a sixth year of eligibility with the IU women's basketball team, giving her two more years at Indiana. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall takes a look at what eight former Hoosiers will earn in the NBA next season. -- Link

Austin Render of The Hoosier Network continues the sites countdown of the top 10 moments from IU in 2019-2019 with the IU women's basketball team's upset win over Iowa. -- Link

Tom Westerholm of MassLive says Romeo Langford's rehab may be beneficial to rebuilding his shooting motion. -- Link

Michael McMahon of NESN says it's unlikely Langford plays in the Las Vegas Summer League. -- Link

Jacob Camenker of NBC Sports Boston says Romeo Langford played through his injury at IU because he wanted to be there for his team. -- Link

