We know a thing or two about fireworks 🎇💥 pic.twitter.com/1V149JZokx

Just a reminder that @juwanmorgan does a little bit of everything #ProIU https://t.co/pfz12bS6ya pic.twitter.com/z7MSirsRJl

The Timberwolves have agreed to terms with Noah Vonleh on a one-year deal, league sources tell @TheAthleticMIN

Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times examines incoming freshman long snapper Sean Wracher. -- Link

Podcast: Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star discusses IU men's basketball's recruiting in 2020. -- Link

Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star discusses David Baker's commitment to IU football. -- Link

Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk says Eagles' RBs coach Duce Staley is pleased with the Eagles' new running backs, including former IU star Jordan Howard. -- Link