Hoosier Daily: July 4

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Archie Miller and the Hoosiers finished the season 19-16. (Thomas J. Russo/USA Today Sports)

Notes: Charlie Hughes Shootout - 2022 & 2023 Class

Four-Star DT Westley Neal On Why Indiana Is A Top School

Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times examines incoming freshman long snapper Sean Wracher. -- Link

Podcast: Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star discusses IU men's basketball's recruiting in 2020. -- Link

Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star discusses David Baker's commitment to IU football. -- Link

Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk says Eagles' RBs coach Duce Staley is pleased with the Eagles' new running backs, including former IU star Jordan Howard. -- Link

