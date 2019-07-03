Hoosier Daily: July 3
Keeping it zen.🧘♀️ pic.twitter.com/sSUaP7HZvr— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) July 2, 2019
Got bored— Eddie Cotton 🇵🇪 (@EdwardKoton15) July 2, 2019
Tried to teach myself photoshop
📸 taken by @kurt_spitler #iubb pic.twitter.com/040giYFOjN
hustle off the miss = assist pic.twitter.com/oHIB6AIUR1— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 3, 2019
The Indianapolis Star ranks IU football's opponents in this upcoming season. -- Link
Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times looks at the transition to IU for new DT Demarcus Elliott. -- Link
Podcast: Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Hall discuss mailbag topics in the latest episode of Podcast on the Brink. -- Link
Tom Westerholm of MassLive says Romeo Langford is shooting with a ping pong paddle on his left hand in practice. -- Link
Video: CLNS Media Network has Romeo Langford's media availability following a Summer League practice with the Celtics. -- Link
