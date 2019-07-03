Got bored Tried to teach myself photoshop 📸 taken by @kurt_spitler #iubb pic.twitter.com/040giYFOjN

hustle off the miss = assist pic.twitter.com/oHIB6AIUR1

The Indianapolis Star ranks IU football's opponents in this upcoming season. -- Link

Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times looks at the transition to IU for new DT Demarcus Elliott. -- Link

Podcast: Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Hall discuss mailbag topics in the latest episode of Podcast on the Brink. -- Link

Tom Westerholm of MassLive says Romeo Langford is shooting with a ping pong paddle on his left hand in practice. -- Link

Video: CLNS Media Network has Romeo Langford's media availability following a Summer League practice with the Celtics. -- Link