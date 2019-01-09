Hoosier Daily: January 9
Tweets of the Day
This is Indiana.— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) January 8, 2019
🏀 @IndianaMBB
🏀 @IndianaWBB pic.twitter.com/JwkapKqZBs
HBD Elijah Hiltunen 🎂#LEO pic.twitter.com/RlaNYotSgg— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) January 8, 2019
Give a big Hoosier welcome to assistant coach Bri Young!— Indiana Women's Soccer (@IndianaWSOC) January 8, 2019
📝 https://t.co/wZxgOBe9Zt pic.twitter.com/s4LKMw7nIh
Headlines
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film session of Indiana's loss to Michigan. -- Link
Andy Bottoms of Inside the Hall releases his first bracketology of the year. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student writes three takeaways from Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren's radio show. -- Link
Krajisnik also says the women's volleyball team is adding a transfer from the University of Arizona. -- Link
Dana Hunsinger Benbow of The Indianapolis Star explains how Eric Anderson's heart issues affected his death. ($) -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Kane Wommack wants to put his own stamp on the Indiana defense. -- Link
Candace Buckner of The Washington Post explains how Thomas Bryant is showing growth in the Wizards' recent stretch of games. -- Link
----
