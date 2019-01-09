Ticker
Hoosier Daily: January 9

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film session of Indiana's loss to Michigan. -- Link

Andy Bottoms of Inside the Hall releases his first bracketology of the year. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student writes three takeaways from Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren's radio show. -- Link

Krajisnik also says the women's volleyball team is adding a transfer from the University of Arizona. -- Link

Dana Hunsinger Benbow of The Indianapolis Star explains how Eric Anderson's heart issues affected his death. ($) -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Kane Wommack wants to put his own stamp on the Indiana defense. -- Link

Candace Buckner of The Washington Post explains how Thomas Bryant is showing growth in the Wizards' recent stretch of games. -- Link

----

