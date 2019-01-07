Hoosier Daily: January 7 - What They're Saying about Michigan
Tweets of the Day
Another look at Justin Smith’s putback slam. #iubb pic.twitter.com/LRwWExfdh7— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) January 6, 2019
Classy gesture by @umichbball to leave an empty seat for Hutch on press row for today’s game. #iubb pic.twitter.com/d35rkAXjh7— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) January 6, 2019
👊 J-Mo's 14th career game with 20+ points. #IUBB pic.twitter.com/xRfjbr5qGF— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 6, 2019
Quote of the Day
Headlines
Orion Sang of the Detroit Free Press looks at Brandon Johns' performance against Indiana. -- Link
Sang also recaps Indiana's loss to Michigan from Michigan's perspective. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from the Hoosiers' loss on Sunday. -- Link
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a recap of the Indiana-Michigan game right after it happened. -- Link
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student explains how the Hoosiers' slow start contributed to their loss to Michigan. -- Link
Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student looks at how the Hoosiers grew in their loss in Ann Arbor. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student looks at where the Indiana men's soccer team stands after losing nine key players. -- Link
Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's win over No. 15 Michigan State. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student explains the dilemma facing women's basketball recruit Jorie Allen as she watched Indiana play Michigan State. -- Link
