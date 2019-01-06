Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-06 05:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: January 6

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Sazqtbl1aekoqk6vcvgx
Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star previews Indiana men's basketball''s upcoming matchup with Michigan. ($) -- Link

Osterman also says that giving Romeo Langford the ball has paid off for the Hoosiers. ($) -- Link

Connor Mills of Indiana Sports Coverage says Juwan Morgan knows just how difficult it is to win at Michigan. -- Link

Amanda Pavelka of Indiana Sports Coverage previews the Hoosier men's basketball team's Sunday matchup against Michigan. -- Link

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall looks at the film from Indiana's win over Illinois. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student previews the Indiana women's basketball teams matchup with Michigan State. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times explains why Indiana's defense will be so important moving forward. -- Link

Miller also writes about Rob Phinisee's likely absence from Indiana's game against Michigan. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}