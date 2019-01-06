Hoosier Daily: January 6
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
😴➡️🤩— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 5, 2019
Waking up to your first game at #SSAH: priceless. pic.twitter.com/1SGurvI3Xe
No. 22 overall for #iubb from Joe Lunardi. Would slot them as a 6 seed. https://t.co/dQvfQHwxsb— Jared Rigdon (@RigdonJared) January 5, 2019
According to Vegas Insider, Michigan opens as an eight-point favorite over Indiana. #iubb— Alex Bozich (@insidethehall) January 5, 2019
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star previews Indiana men's basketball''s upcoming matchup with Michigan. ($) -- Link
Osterman also says that giving Romeo Langford the ball has paid off for the Hoosiers. ($) -- Link
Connor Mills of Indiana Sports Coverage says Juwan Morgan knows just how difficult it is to win at Michigan. -- Link
Amanda Pavelka of Indiana Sports Coverage previews the Hoosier men's basketball team's Sunday matchup against Michigan. -- Link
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall looks at the film from Indiana's win over Illinois. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student previews the Indiana women's basketball teams matchup with Michigan State. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times explains why Indiana's defense will be so important moving forward. -- Link
Miller also writes about Rob Phinisee's likely absence from Indiana's game against Michigan. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.