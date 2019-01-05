Ticker
Hoosier Daily: January 5

Jon Sauber
Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star explains why promoting Kane Wommack to defensive coordinator was the right decision. -- Link

Jeremy Price of the Hoosier Sports Report covers Indiana soccer defender Andrew Gutman winning the MAC Hermann Trophy as the national player of the year. -- Link

Mike Miller of the Hoosier Sports Report says Tom Allen is trying to name an offensive coordinator soon. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives his five takeaways from Indiana's win over Illinois. -- Link

Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student explains what Indiana men's soccer player Griffin Dorsey signing a Generation adidas contract means for his future. -- Link

Steinmetz also covers Andrew Gutman's achievement of winning the MAC Hermann Trophy. -- Link

