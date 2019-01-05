Hoosier Daily: January 5
Tweets of the Day
Undefeated in 2019 😉#IUBB pic.twitter.com/me4tZzEhNW— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 4, 2019
Victor Oladipo’s game-winner for the #Pacers tonight. Finished with 36 points. #iubb pic.twitter.com/wfVloevQYg— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) January 5, 2019
Through three Big Ten games, Indiana freshman Romeo Langford is averaging 21.7 points on 56.4 percent shooting from the field. Langford is playing 35.7 mins per game and is also averaging five rebounds, 1.7 assists and is 17-for-21 from the free throw line (81.7 percent). #iubb— Alex Bozich (@insidethehall) January 4, 2019
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star explains why promoting Kane Wommack to defensive coordinator was the right decision. -- Link
Jeremy Price of the Hoosier Sports Report covers Indiana soccer defender Andrew Gutman winning the MAC Hermann Trophy as the national player of the year. -- Link
Mike Miller of the Hoosier Sports Report says Tom Allen is trying to name an offensive coordinator soon. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives his five takeaways from Indiana's win over Illinois. -- Link
Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student explains what Indiana men's soccer player Griffin Dorsey signing a Generation adidas contract means for his future. -- Link
Steinmetz also covers Andrew Gutman's achievement of winning the MAC Hermann Trophy. -- Link
