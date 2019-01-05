Victor Oladipo’s game-winner for the #Pacers tonight. Finished with 36 points. #iubb pic.twitter.com/wfVloevQYg

Through three Big Ten games, Indiana freshman Romeo Langford is averaging 21.7 points on 56.4 percent shooting from the field. Langford is playing 35.7 mins per game and is also averaging five rebounds, 1.7 assists and is 17-for-21 from the free throw line (81.7 percent). #iubb

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star explains why promoting Kane Wommack to defensive coordinator was the right decision. -- Link

Jeremy Price of the Hoosier Sports Report covers Indiana soccer defender Andrew Gutman winning the MAC Hermann Trophy as the national player of the year. -- Link

Mike Miller of the Hoosier Sports Report says Tom Allen is trying to name an offensive coordinator soon. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives his five takeaways from Indiana's win over Illinois. -- Link

Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student explains what Indiana men's soccer player Griffin Dorsey signing a Generation adidas contract means for his future. -- Link

