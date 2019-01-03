Hoosier Daily: January 3
Tweets of the Day
According to Synergy Sports, Indiana's Juwan Morgan shares with North Carolina's Cameron Johnson as the second-most efficient Power Five offensive player nationally. #iubb https://t.co/GH4KSS16Jf— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) January 2, 2019
The last time Illinois visited the Hall we got the W and @juwanmorgan got the 🏀 on a fast break ⤵️💥😤#IUBB pic.twitter.com/F7y4d0Tuvo— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 2, 2019
Blessed to be a blessing. @IndianaMBB Seniors Juwan Morgan & Evan Fitzner volunteering at a homeless shelter today in Bloomington. #PurposeDrivenAthletes pic.twitter.com/mN0YMY4jMC— Coach Clif Marshall (@ClifMarshall) January 2, 2019
Headlines
Mike Miller of Hoosier Sports Report explains how Juwan Morgan plans on building on his first two months of the season. -- Link
Miller adds that Rob Phinisee is out for at least a week. -- Link
Miller also gave his four storylines for Indiana men's basketball's game against Illinois. -- Link
Josh Eastern of The Hoosier Network previews the men's basketball team's re-entrance into Big Ten play. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star explains why the Hoosier men's basketball team is confident going into their first game of 2019. -- Link
Podcast: Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call and Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall discuss Indiana basketball with John Gasaway of ESPN. -- Link
----
