According to Synergy Sports, Indiana's Juwan Morgan shares with North Carolina's Cameron Johnson as the second-most efficient Power Five offensive player nationally. #iubb https://t.co/GH4KSS16Jf

The last time Illinois visited the Hall we got the W and @juwanmorgan got the 🏀 on a fast break ⤵️💥😤 #IUBB pic.twitter.com/F7y4d0Tuvo

Blessed to be a blessing. @IndianaMBB Seniors Juwan Morgan & Evan Fitzner volunteering at a homeless shelter today in Bloomington. #PurposeDrivenAthletes pic.twitter.com/mN0YMY4jMC

Mike Miller of Hoosier Sports Report explains how Juwan Morgan plans on building on his first two months of the season. -- Link

Miller adds that Rob Phinisee is out for at least a week. -- Link

Miller also gave his four storylines for Indiana men's basketball's game against Illinois. -- Link

Josh Eastern of The Hoosier Network previews the men's basketball team's re-entrance into Big Ten play. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star explains why the Hoosier men's basketball team is confident going into their first game of 2019. -- Link

Podcast: Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call and Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall discuss Indiana basketball with John Gasaway of ESPN. -- Link