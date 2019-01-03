Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-03 03:11:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: January 3

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Pgx0d24ap4ooexj0cyaz
Matthew OHaren/USA Today Sports

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Mike Miller of Hoosier Sports Report explains how Juwan Morgan plans on building on his first two months of the season. -- Link

Miller adds that Rob Phinisee is out for at least a week. -- Link

Miller also gave his four storylines for Indiana men's basketball's game against Illinois. -- Link

Josh Eastern of The Hoosier Network previews the men's basketball team's re-entrance into Big Ten play. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star explains why the Hoosier men's basketball team is confident going into their first game of 2019. -- Link

Podcast: Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call and Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall discuss Indiana basketball with John Gasaway of ESPN. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}