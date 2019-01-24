Hoosier Daily: January 24
Seen on The Hoosier
Efficiency Breakdown: Northwestern 73, Indiana 66
Lack Of Consistent Outside Shooting Hurting Indiana
Tweets of the Day
What is wrong with @IndianaMBB? @GoodmanHoops weighs in on the #Hoosiers amidst their 5-game losing streak. #IUBB pic.twitter.com/tgGVx9bp4W— Stadium (@WatchStadium) January 23, 2019
Victor Oladipo just went down with an apparent leg injury. There is a stretcher on the court and he is surrounded by his teammates and some Pacers staff.— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 24, 2019
Hoping that the injury is not as bad as it seems to be.
🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/MpOkOjHpYv
#iufb offers in-state 2020 OL https://t.co/mS6Hv7QHn9 https://t.co/sjxLu7zvIi— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) January 23, 2019
Video of the Day
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Indiana men's basketball team needs to turn around their offense quickly. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from the Hoosiers' loss to the Wildcats. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Race Thompson could be nearing a return. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student writes about the Indiana women's basketball team's struggle to find consistency inside. -- Link
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN writes that the Pacers fear Victor Oladipo's season is over after the former IU star injured his knee. -- Link
----
