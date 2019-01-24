Ticker
Hoosier Daily: January 24

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Yse9zqps2pufciphmuwf
Nuccio DiNuzzo/USA Today Sports

Seen on The Hoosier

Efficiency Breakdown: Northwestern 73, Indiana 66

Lack Of Consistent Outside Shooting Hurting Indiana

Indiana Basketball Commit and Target Roundup: January 23

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day


Headlines

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Indiana men's basketball team needs to turn around their offense quickly. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from the Hoosiers' loss to the Wildcats. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Race Thompson could be nearing a return. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student writes about the Indiana women's basketball team's struggle to find consistency inside. -- Link

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN writes that the Pacers fear Victor Oladipo's season is over after the former IU star injured his knee. -- Link

----

{{ article.author_name }}