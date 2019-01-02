Ticker
Hoosier Daily: January 2

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Dan Greene of Sports Illustrated includes Kentucky vs. Indiana in a list of college basketball rivalries he'd like to see renewed. -- Link

Shannon Ryan of The Chicago Tribune gives her Big Ten power rankings in men's basketball. -- Link

Ben Pfeiffer of CBB Today analyzes Romeo Langford's pro potential. -- Link

Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier breaks down potential offensive coordinator candidates for Indiana football. -- Link

