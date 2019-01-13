Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-13 02:28:55 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: January 13

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Sqzyd1euncegncsai175
Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports

Seen on The Hoosier

Efficiency Breakdown: Maryland 78, Indiana 75

TheHoosier.com Q&A: Robin Washut of Husker Online

Offensive Rebounding Struggles Becoming Trend For IU In Big Ten Play

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day


Headlines

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Hoosiers' wrestling team is ready to make new memories in brand new Wilkinson Hall. -- Link

Miller also says that men's basketball star freshman Romeo Langford is improving as the season wears on. -- Link

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film session of Indiana's loss to Maryland. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives his five takeaways from the Hoosiers' loss to the Terrapins. -- Link

Jacob Garza of the Indiana Daily Student previews Indiana's wrestling team's first match in Wilkinson Hall. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student previews the women's basketball team's upcoming matchup with Wisconsin. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Indiana men's basketball team's inconsistency is making it hard to place expectations on it. ($) -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}