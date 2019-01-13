#iubb freshman Jerome Hunter appears to be recovering pretty well. pic.twitter.com/XPl8XJMS3C

Conference-only numbers so far for Romeo Langford (5 games): 22 points, five rebounds and two assists per game. Shooting 54.7 percent from the field, 40 percent on 3s and 88.9 percent from the foul line. He's playing 34.6 minutes per game. #iubb

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Hoosiers' wrestling team is ready to make new memories in brand new Wilkinson Hall. -- Link

Miller also says that men's basketball star freshman Romeo Langford is improving as the season wears on. -- Link

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film session of Indiana's loss to Maryland. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives his five takeaways from the Hoosiers' loss to the Terrapins. -- Link

Jacob Garza of the Indiana Daily Student previews Indiana's wrestling team's first match in Wilkinson Hall. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student previews the women's basketball team's upcoming matchup with Wisconsin. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Indiana men's basketball team's inconsistency is making it hard to place expectations on it. ($) -- Link