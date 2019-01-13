Hoosier Daily: January 13
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Efficiency Breakdown: Maryland 78, Indiana 75
TheHoosier.com Q&A: Robin Washut of Husker Online
Offensive Rebounding Struggles Becoming Trend For IU In Big Ten Play
Tweets of the Day
Unveiling #IUVB’s new home: Wilkinson Hall. pic.twitter.com/9i9SqkCkdd— Indiana Volleyball (@IndianaVB) January 11, 2019
#iubb freshman Jerome Hunter appears to be recovering pretty well. pic.twitter.com/XPl8XJMS3C— Eddie Cotton 🇵🇪 (@EdwardKoton15) January 13, 2019
Conference-only numbers so far for Romeo Langford (5 games): 22 points, five rebounds and two assists per game. Shooting 54.7 percent from the field, 40 percent on 3s and 88.9 percent from the foul line. He's playing 34.6 minutes per game. #iubb— Alex Bozich (@insidethehall) January 12, 2019
Video of the Day
Headlines
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Hoosiers' wrestling team is ready to make new memories in brand new Wilkinson Hall. -- Link
Miller also says that men's basketball star freshman Romeo Langford is improving as the season wears on. -- Link
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film session of Indiana's loss to Maryland. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives his five takeaways from the Hoosiers' loss to the Terrapins. -- Link
Jacob Garza of the Indiana Daily Student previews Indiana's wrestling team's first match in Wilkinson Hall. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student previews the women's basketball team's upcoming matchup with Wisconsin. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Indiana men's basketball team's inconsistency is making it hard to place expectations on it. ($) -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.