Hoosier Daily: January 10
Tweets of the Day
Wrestling gave him so much to look forward to.— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) January 9, 2019
Back home again in the Region with @Driven2Dominate. pic.twitter.com/nP0E9CrjT1
Juwan Morgan not here. Romeo Langford is. #iubb https://t.co/WP4qHh94J5— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) January 10, 2019
Terrapin focused 🤫😓#IUBB pic.twitter.com/IklGLU4Ppb— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 9, 2019
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star answers mailbag questions about the Indiana men's basketball team. ($) -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the men's basketball team will need a boost from its bench. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall writes that Romeo Langford has been named to the Wooden Award midseason top 25. -- Link
Podcast: Bozich and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call discuss Indiana's upcoming schedule, as well as other topics, including the Hoosiers' slow starts to games. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student finds three things to know about the Indiana women's basketball team's next opponent, Ohio State. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student says the Big Ten's performance in the NCAA Tournament could impact the future of Indiana women's basketball. -- Link
Mike White of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette recaps 2020 Indiana target Ethan Morton's 51-point explosion. -- Link
