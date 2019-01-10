Wrestling gave him so much to look forward to. Back home again in the Region with @Driven2Dominate . pic.twitter.com/nP0E9CrjT1

Juwan Morgan not here. Romeo Langford is. #iubb https://t.co/WP4qHh94J5

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star answers mailbag questions about the Indiana men's basketball team. ($) -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the men's basketball team will need a boost from its bench. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall writes that Romeo Langford has been named to the Wooden Award midseason top 25. -- Link

Podcast: Bozich and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call discuss Indiana's upcoming schedule, as well as other topics, including the Hoosiers' slow starts to games. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student finds three things to know about the Indiana women's basketball team's next opponent, Ohio State. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student says the Big Ten's performance in the NCAA Tournament could impact the future of Indiana women's basketball. -- Link

Mike White of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette recaps 2020 Indiana target Ethan Morton's 51-point explosion. -- Link