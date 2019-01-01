TheHoosier.com

Hoosier Daily: January 1
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
Top 1️⃣0️⃣ plays of the SZN (So far) ⏮⤵️— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 31, 2018
#️⃣1️⃣ is no surprise 😏🤷♂️ #IUBB pic.twitter.com/La8AQw85Vy
Looks like 2019 signee Armaan Franklin was at Indiana’s practice today. #iubb https://t.co/T5P0WATNHd— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) December 31, 2018
Indiana moves up to No. 21 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. #iubb— Alex Bozich (@insidethehall) December 31, 2018
Headlines
Mike Miller of the Hoosier Sports Report covers the men's basketball team's move to 21 in the AP Poll. -- Link
Jon Blau of the Hoosier Sports Report recaps the women's basketball team's win over Penn State. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall does a player-by-player breakdown of the men's basketball team roster through 13 games. -- Link
Dylan Broady of Hoosier State of Mind gives three keys to the men's basketball team's upcoming matchup with Illinois. -- Link
Broady also says that Juwan Morgan is an Indiana legend. -- Link
Sammy Jacobs of Hoosier Huddle describes what the Indiana football team needs in its next offensive coordinator. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.