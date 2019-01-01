TheHoosier.com

Ticker
Hoosier Daily: January 1

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Mike Miller of the Hoosier Sports Report covers the men's basketball team's move to 21 in the AP Poll. -- Link

Jon Blau of the Hoosier Sports Report recaps the women's basketball team's win over Penn State. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall does a player-by-player breakdown of the men's basketball team roster through 13 games. -- Link

Dylan Broady of Hoosier State of Mind gives three keys to the men's basketball team's upcoming matchup with Illinois. -- Link

Broady also says that Juwan Morgan is an Indiana legend. -- Link

Sammy Jacobs of Hoosier Huddle describes what the Indiana football team needs in its next offensive coordinator. -- Link

{{ article.author_name }}