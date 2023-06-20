HOOSIER DAILY: Hood-Schifino accepts Draft invite, hoops rankings update
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
JALEN HOOD-SCHIFINO ACCEPTS DRAFT NIGHT INVITE
Jalen Hood-Schifino will be at the NBA Draft on June 22, and is a potential lottery selection on Thursday night.
Hood-Schifino was extended an invitation last week to the NBA Draft green room, and Indiana confirmed that Hood-Schifino will be in attendance in New York for the NBA Draft.
In his lone season at Indiana, Hood-Schifino averaged just about 14 points and a game and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. His best game of the season came when Indiana upset Purdue on the road behind a 35-point outing from the star freshman.
Hood-Schifino is currently projected as the No. 19 selection to the Golden State Warrios by the Athletic's Sam Vecenie on May 16. But ESPN is higher on the former five-star recruit, projecting him to the Raptors at No. 13 overall.
NEW RIVALS TOP 10 IN 2024 CLASS
Rivals is releasing a fully updated class of 2024 rankings on Tuesday, but on Monday Rivals released an updated top-10 and there are movements for notable Indiana targets.
Dylan Harper is now the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 class, according to Rivals, 247Sports and On3. Harper's top suitors include Duke, Indiana and Rutgers. Flory Bidunga fell one spot to No. 4, and he begins an official visit to Duke on Tuesday.
Boogie Fland, who took an official visit to Indiana last week, is the No. 6 overall recruit in the country while Liam McNeeley comes in at No. 8. Asa Newell is the new No. 9 ranked player, and gives Montverde Academy two players ranked in the top-10 -- McNeeley and Newell.
BIG TEN FOOTBALL CLASS RANKINGS UPDATE
Indiana received two commitments on Monday, both defensive backs. First the Hoosiers added Maryland three-star Judah Jenkins before adding another Keion Dunlap. The two commits improve Indiana'a national ranking to No. 52 nationally.
In the Big Ten, Indiana's class ranks No. 13, ahead of only Michigan State who has only five commitments in the 2024 class. Below is an update of the Big Ten's current recruiting class rankings:
1. Michigan
2. Ohio State
3. Penn State
4. Minnesota
5. Wisconsin
6. Rutgers
7. Nebraska
8. Iowa
9. Purdue
10. Illinois
11. Northwestern
12. Maryland
13. Indiana
14. Michigan State
However, if filtered by average star ranking -- which is a better measurement at this time of the year because it does not weight quantity, rather just the quality of the player -- there is a major shakeup in the Big Ten rankings:
1. Ohio State (+1)
2. Michigan (-1)
3. Penn State (0)
4. Wisconsin (+1)
5. Illinois (+5)
6. Michigan State (+8)
7. Purdue (+2)
8. Iowa (0)
9. Minnesota (-5)
10. Northwestern (+1)
11. Rutgers (-5)
12. Nebraska (-5)
13. Maryland (-1)
14. Indiana (-1)
