There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

Jalen Hood-Schifino will be at the NBA Draft on June 22, and is a potential lottery selection on Thursday night.

Hood-Schifino was extended an invitation last week to the NBA Draft green room, and Indiana confirmed that Hood-Schifino will be in attendance in New York for the NBA Draft.

In his lone season at Indiana, Hood-Schifino averaged just about 14 points and a game and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. His best game of the season came when Indiana upset Purdue on the road behind a 35-point outing from the star freshman.

Hood-Schifino is currently projected as the No. 19 selection to the Golden State Warrios by the Athletic's Sam Vecenie on May 16. But ESPN is higher on the former five-star recruit, projecting him to the Raptors at No. 13 overall.