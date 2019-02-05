Good news from @IndianaMBB staff that Juwan Morgan practiced today. Morgan was knocked out of the game at the 6:04 mark of the first half due to a shoulder injury in the 79-75 overtime victory at @MSU_Basketball @BigTenNetwork

Here's a fun stat: Juwan Morgan is the only player in the Big Ten to average at least a block and a steal per game in each of the last two seasons. #iubb

Indiana in the computer rankings through Sunday's games: • NET: No. 43 • KenPom: No. 45 • Sagarin: No. 35 • T-Rank: No. 53 • KPI: No. 48 #iubb

