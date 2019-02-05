Hoosier Daily: February 5
Tweets of the Day
Good news from @IndianaMBB staff that Juwan Morgan practiced today. Morgan was knocked out of the game at the 6:04 mark of the first half due to a shoulder injury in the 79-75 overtime victory at @MSU_Basketball @BigTenNetwork— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) February 5, 2019
Here's a fun stat: Juwan Morgan is the only player in the Big Ten to average at least a block and a steal per game in each of the last two seasons. #iubb— Ben Ladner (@bladner_) February 4, 2019
Indiana in the computer rankings through Sunday's games:— Alex Bozich (@insidethehall) February 4, 2019
• NET: No. 43
• KenPom: No. 45
• Sagarin: No. 35
• T-Rank: No. 53
• KPI: No. 48#iubb
Video of the Day
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says De'Ron Davis sparked the Hoosier men's basketball team in its win over Michigan State. -- Link
Miker Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times explains why Juwan Morgan dodged a bullet with his shoulder injury. -- Link
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall breaks down the film from the men's basketball team's upset win in East Lansing. -- Link
Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student breaks down the outfield of the Indiana baseball program in 2019. -- Link
Podcast: Murphy Wheeler and Ben Portnoy of the Indiana Daily Student discuss what the Hoosiers' win over the Spartans means for the rest of the season. -- Link
