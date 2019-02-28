Hoosier Daily: February 28
Romeo Langford Gets Redemption In Indiana's Win Over Wisconsin
Efficiency Breakdown: Indiana 75, Wisconsin 73 (2OT)
Film Review: Armaan Franklin vs. Lawrence North
What We Learned From Indiana Hoosiers Baseball's 9-3 Win Over Butler
#myquietassassin heading to #SSAH for #IUBB soon, I can’t wait ⚪️🔴⚪️🔴🏀🏀🏀! #loudestcheerleaderinthestands 📣📣 pic.twitter.com/GsjQ5snnsl— India Franklin (@indii5000) February 27, 2019
Before tonight, each of our final 3 games felt very losable.— Assembly Call (@AssemblyCall) February 27, 2019
After tonight, all 3 feel very winnable.
This group is back to playing great defense and with togetherness. It’s late, so I’m going to dare to dream.
Proud of our Hoosiers. Hell of a win. #iubb
Oh and the boys kept the people up WAY too late last night. I’m an old man now and it was past my bedtime! Good W for the squad! #iubb 🔴⚪️— Collin Hartman (@CollinHartman30) February 27, 2019
Headlines
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times gives four things we learned from Indiana's big win over Wisconsin in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. -- Link
Miller says the Indiana football team is looking to generate acceleration this offseason. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from Indiana's 75-73 win over the Badgers. -- Link
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student writes three things to know ahead of Indiana's rematch with Michigan State. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student says Indiana baseball head coach Jeff Mercer is back in Indiana to fulfill his dream. -- Link
Podcast: Zach Osterman and Chronic Hoosier discuss Indiana's double overtime win over Wisconsin. -- Link
