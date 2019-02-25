Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-25 05:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: February 25

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Tjkgknm9cykemi8sfzlt
Trevor Ruszkowski

Seen on The Hoosier

Efficiency Breakdown: Iowa 76, Indiana 70

Indiana Hoosiers Football: Matthew Bedford At Ease In Bloomington

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall dives into the film from Indiana's loss to Iowa. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana softball team's win over Loyola Chicago, which keeps their season perfect at 14-0. -- Link

Miller also says Indiana football early enrollee Sampson James is already meeting expectations. -- Link

Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana baseball team's 0-3 weekend. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student says the IU men's basketball team received more contributions from its bench in its loss to Iowa in Iowa City. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}