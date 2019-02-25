Hoosier Daily: February 25
Efficiency Breakdown: Iowa 76, Indiana 70
Indiana Hoosiers Football: Matthew Bedford At Ease In Bloomington
Since Notre Dame and #iubb both won their respective games at the Crossroads Classic in December, the two teams have combined for 10 wins.— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) February 24, 2019
Notre Dame has won six games, while IU has won just four.
Trayce Jackson-Davis 🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/CLnHFqYE1F— Keion Brooks Jr. (@KeionB_12) February 25, 2019
Ignite Indiana. 🔥 Thanks for having me out to the match, @driven2dominate. pic.twitter.com/khjnSoCyVo— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) February 24, 2019
🏈➡️🤼♂️— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) February 24, 2019
@CoachAllenIU + @IndianaWR secured the shutout. pic.twitter.com/72HBuCtbdT
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall dives into the film from Indiana's loss to Iowa. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana softball team's win over Loyola Chicago, which keeps their season perfect at 14-0. -- Link
Miller also says Indiana football early enrollee Sampson James is already meeting expectations. -- Link
Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana baseball team's 0-3 weekend. -- Link
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student says the IU men's basketball team received more contributions from its bench in its loss to Iowa in Iowa City. -- Link
