Archie Miller: “We need some guys to step up and make some shots and (if that happens) it will make things easier (on offense).” #iubb

"We sometimes get good shots, sometimes we're right there to be able to get a good look, and it's not going down, and I think part of it is we just need some guys to step up and make some shots, and it makes it a little bit easier. Sometimes it's as simple as that."

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall looks at the film from Indiana's 48-46 loss to Purdue. -- Link

Candace Buckner of The Washington Post says Thomas Bryant spent his all-star break working on his game. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Indiana men's basketball needs to maintain their high energy against Iowa. -- Link

Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student says the IU softball team is trying to maintain their momentum this weekend. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student lists five players to watch on Indiana's baseball team. -- Link

Mike Hlas of the Cedar Rapids Gazette says Romeo Langford and other college freshmen should be allowed to skip this level and go straight to the NBA. -- Link