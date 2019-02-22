Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-22 02:32:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: February 22

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Xmkkeaeuveblxnjksdi5
Brian Spurlock/USA Today Sports

Seen on The Hoosier

Staff Predictions: Indiana At Iowa

TheHoosier.com Preview: Indiana At No. 21 Iowa

From the Locker Room: Previewing Iowa

Four Storylines For Indiana Baseball At Tennessee

TheHoosier.com Q&A: Tom Kakert of Hawkeye Report.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"We sometimes get good shots, sometimes we're right there to be able to get a good look, and it's not going down, and I think part of it is we just need some guys to step up and make some shots, and it makes it a little bit easier. Sometimes it's as simple as that."
— Archie Miller

Headlines

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall looks at the film from Indiana's 48-46 loss to Purdue. -- Link

Candace Buckner of The Washington Post says Thomas Bryant spent his all-star break working on his game. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Indiana men's basketball needs to maintain their high energy against Iowa. -- Link

Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student says the IU softball team is trying to maintain their momentum this weekend. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student lists five players to watch on Indiana's baseball team. -- Link

Mike Hlas of the Cedar Rapids Gazette says Romeo Langford and other college freshmen should be allowed to skip this level and go straight to the NBA. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}