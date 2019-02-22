Hoosier Daily: February 22
Staff Predictions: Indiana At Iowa
TheHoosier.com Preview: Indiana At No. 21 Iowa
From the Locker Room: Previewing Iowa
Four Storylines For Indiana Baseball At Tennessee
Train heavy. Lift tough. pic.twitter.com/U2CheNmp4N— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) February 21, 2019
Headed west 🛫 pic.twitter.com/dTMysR3RcS— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 21, 2019
Archie Miller: “We need some guys to step up and make some shots and (if that happens) it will make things easier (on offense).” #iubb— Jon Sauber (@JSauberTH) February 21, 2019
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall looks at the film from Indiana's 48-46 loss to Purdue. -- Link
Candace Buckner of The Washington Post says Thomas Bryant spent his all-star break working on his game. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Indiana men's basketball needs to maintain their high energy against Iowa. -- Link
Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student says the IU softball team is trying to maintain their momentum this weekend. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student lists five players to watch on Indiana's baseball team. -- Link
Mike Hlas of the Cedar Rapids Gazette says Romeo Langford and other college freshmen should be allowed to skip this level and go straight to the NBA. -- Link
