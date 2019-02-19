Hoosier Daily: February 19
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
TheHoosier.com Q&A: Brian Neubert of Gold & Black
What We Learned From Indiana's 2-1 Season-Opening Series Win At Memphis
TheHoosier.com Preview: Indiana Vs. No. 15 Purdue
Archie Miller Feb. 18 Radio Show Highlights
Tweets of the Day
All-star “break” #ProIU pic.twitter.com/uzyP98VJ4G— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 18, 2019
Per a press release: "IU will honor former All-Americans Dick and Tom Van Arsdale at halftime of tomorrow night’s game against Purdue."— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) February 19, 2019
Manual grads shared Mr. Basketball in 1961 and played for Indiana from 1962-65. #iubb
Jason Benetti, Dan Dakich and Molly McGrath will have the call of IU-Purdue for ESPN2 on Tuesday night. Tip at 7. #iubb— Mike Miller (@MikeMillerHT) February 18, 2019
Quote of the Day
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star ponders what alterations Archie Miller will make after saying drastic changes would occur after IU's loss to Minnesota. -- Link
Osterman and Nathan Baird of the Journal & Courier discuss Tuesday's matchup between Indiana and Purdue. -- Link
Podcast: Cameron Drummond and Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student examine the Indiana men's and women's basketball teams. -- Link
Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's 69-61 loss to Rutgers. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times writes that Archie Miller was encouraged by the team's response in practice after its loss to Minnesota. -- Link
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall takes a look at the film of Indiana's 84-63 loss to Minnesota. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.