Hoosier Daily: February 10

Gentry Estes of the Louisville Courier Journal explains why Romeo Langford should consider returning for his sophomore season. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says improved ball movement is vital if the Indiana men's basketball team wants to turn around its offense. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student writes about the Indiana basketball teams and the uniforms they're wearing to celebrate Black History Month. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student gives three things to know before the Indiana men's basketball team's game against Ohio State. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times covers says Indiana quarterback Michael Penix is on the mend, and fellow quarterback Jack Tuttle is still waiting to find out if he will be eligible in 2019. -- Link

