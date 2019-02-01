Hoosier Daily: February 1
2.10.19. pic.twitter.com/gMj0BUBQLq— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 1, 2019
Now a ✌️ time @NBA All-Star ⭐️⭐️— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 1, 2019
Congrats @VicOladipo 👏 https://t.co/Gecj2WmDtC
Texas Bound ➡️ @CDutra5 and @McDeezy67— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) January 31, 2019
The two Hoosiers join @aafcommanders. #ProIU pic.twitter.com/A4DzVoK5bI
AND 1!— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) February 1, 2019
.@IndianaWBB Bendu Yeaney converts the and-1 to go against No.17 @RutgersWBB! pic.twitter.com/aemMQLVVR4
Headlines
Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star says Armaan Franklin and Trayce Jackson-Davis are locks to be IndyStar Indiana All-Stars. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says IU football is putting its money where its mouth is by hiring Kalen DeBoer as their offensive coordinator. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from the Indiana men's basketball team's loss to Rutgers. -- Link
Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student says former Indiana men's soccer player Andrew Gutman has signed with Celtic FC of the Scottish Premiership. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times gives four things he learned from Indiana's 66-58 loss to Rutgers. -- Link
Molly Geary of Sports Illustrated explains what's wrong with the Indiana men's basketball team. -- Link
