Hoosier Daily: February 1

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports

Headlines

Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star says Armaan Franklin and Trayce Jackson-Davis are locks to be IndyStar Indiana All-Stars. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says IU football is putting its money where its mouth is by hiring Kalen DeBoer as their offensive coordinator. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from the Indiana men's basketball team's loss to Rutgers. -- Link

Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student says former Indiana men's soccer player Andrew Gutman has signed with Celtic FC of the Scottish Premiership. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times gives four things he learned from Indiana's 66-58 loss to Rutgers. -- Link

Molly Geary of Sports Illustrated explains what's wrong with the Indiana men's basketball team. -- Link

