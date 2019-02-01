Texas Bound ➡️ @CDutra5 and @McDeezy67 The two Hoosiers join @aafcommanders . #ProIU pic.twitter.com/A4DzVoK5bI

AND 1! . @IndianaWBB Bendu Yeaney converts the and-1 to go against No.17 @RutgersWBB ! pic.twitter.com/aemMQLVVR4

Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star says Armaan Franklin and Trayce Jackson-Davis are locks to be IndyStar Indiana All-Stars. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says IU football is putting its money where its mouth is by hiring Kalen DeBoer as their offensive coordinator. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from the Indiana men's basketball team's loss to Rutgers. -- Link

Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student says former Indiana men's soccer player Andrew Gutman has signed with Celtic FC of the Scottish Premiership. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times gives four things he learned from Indiana's 66-58 loss to Rutgers. -- Link

Molly Geary of Sports Illustrated explains what's wrong with the Indiana men's basketball team. -- Link