Hoosier Daily: December 31
Tweets of the Day
📆 SCHEDULE UPDATE 📆— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 31, 2018
Our game at Michigan on Jan. 6 will tipoff at 4:30pm on @CBSSports. #iubb pic.twitter.com/dEuQsOBnDN
Jordan Howard led the Bears to their 12th win!— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) December 31, 2018
Next stop: Playoffs 🎉 pic.twitter.com/38uxhEEV8y
Wow. Cody Latimer really did it again. Another one-handed grab. #iufb pic.twitter.com/GSoY86fj4f— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) December 30, 2018
Headlines
Jeremy Price of the Hoosier Sports Report covers Mike DeBord's retirement as Indiana's offensive coordinator. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star sees an opportunity for the Hoosier football team in DeBord's retirement. -- Link
Ben Portnoy of the Indiana Daily Student covers DeBord's coaching exit after 37 years in the industry. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student gives three things to look for in the Indiana women's basketball team's matchup with Penn State. -- Link
Inside the Hall writes six important notes from this week in Indiana basketball. -- Link
Andrew Walker of Indiana Sports Coverage previews Big Ten play for the men's basketball team. -- Link
Robby General recaps Trayce Jackson-Davis and Center Grove's matchup with undefeated Warren Central for The Indianapolis Star. -- Link
----
