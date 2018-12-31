Ticker
Hoosier Daily: December 31

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
Thomas J. Russo/USA Today Images

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Jeremy Price of the Hoosier Sports Report covers Mike DeBord's retirement as Indiana's offensive coordinator. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star sees an opportunity for the Hoosier football team in DeBord's retirement. -- Link

Ben Portnoy of the Indiana Daily Student covers DeBord's coaching exit after 37 years in the industry. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student gives three things to look for in the Indiana women's basketball team's matchup with Penn State. -- Link

Inside the Hall writes six important notes from this week in Indiana basketball. -- Link

Andrew Walker of Indiana Sports Coverage previews Big Ten play for the men's basketball team. -- Link

Robby General recaps Trayce Jackson-Davis and Center Grove's matchup with undefeated Warren Central for The Indianapolis Star. -- Link

