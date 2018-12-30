Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-30 03:00:26 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: December 30

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JonSauber
Staff

Thomas J. Russo/USA Today Sports

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student previews the rest of the men's basketball team's season. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student covers the women's basketball team's overtime win over Illinois. -- Link

Joe Vozzelli of The News-Gazette covers the Illinois side of the women's basketball team's most recent victory. -- Link

Jon Blau of Hoosier Sports Report explains how the women's basketball team eked out their first conference victory of the year. -- Link

Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier looks at the analytics from the men's basketball team's non-conference schedule. -- Link

Austin Render of The Hoosier Network gives his recap of how the women's basketball team survived to defeat Illinois in overtime. -- Link

Ben Pfeifer of 8 Points 9 Seconds explains how the Pacers have reintegrated Victor Oladipo into their offense. -- Link

