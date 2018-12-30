Hoosier Daily: December 30
Tweets of the Day
Missing #IUBB? (Us too 😩)— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 29, 2018
While we wait for the season to start back up on Jan. 3, get caught up on the first 13 games of the season right here ⤵️⏮https://t.co/TshIoVg1Rf
"I find myself loving to watch this young man play."— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) December 29, 2018
Like all @IndianaMBB fans, @JessSettlesHoop can't get enough of watching @juwanmorgan. pic.twitter.com/uFkpRvQrZc
Armaan Franklin's mom speaks up! #iubb ⚪️🔴 https://t.co/7QsDnfkrb6— IndianaHQ (@IndianaHQ) December 29, 2018
Headlines
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student previews the rest of the men's basketball team's season. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student covers the women's basketball team's overtime win over Illinois. -- Link
Joe Vozzelli of The News-Gazette covers the Illinois side of the women's basketball team's most recent victory. -- Link
Jon Blau of Hoosier Sports Report explains how the women's basketball team eked out their first conference victory of the year. -- Link
Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier looks at the analytics from the men's basketball team's non-conference schedule. -- Link
Austin Render of The Hoosier Network gives his recap of how the women's basketball team survived to defeat Illinois in overtime. -- Link
Ben Pfeifer of 8 Points 9 Seconds explains how the Pacers have reintegrated Victor Oladipo into their offense. -- Link
