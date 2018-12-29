Ticker
Hoosier Daily: December 29

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JonSauber
Staff

Matthew OHaren/USA Today Sports

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Podcast: Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call and Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall discuss the year in Indiana basketball. -- Link

Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier explains why Kane Wommack is the right choice to be Tom Allen's defensive coordinator. -- Link

Schumann also looks back at this date in Indiana Hoosier history and the birth of Doc Counsilman. -- Link

Auston Matricardi of The Crimson Quarry looks at Tom Allen's promotion of Kane Wommack. -- Link

Dylan Broady of Hoosier State of Mind looks at the history between Indiana and Illinois in men's basketball. -- Link

Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times examines whether or not the Bears can lean on Jordan Howard in the playoffs. -- Link

Michael Pina of Vice Sports asks whether Victor Oladipo's production is sustainable in the long run. -- Link


----

