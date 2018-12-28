Tom Allen says he will still be heavily involved, but hand over playcalling responsibilities, defensive staff organization, etc. to Wommack. #iufb https://t.co/AaK2AKwjxb

Congratulations to Armaan Franklin @unkle44artty on scoring his 1000th point! From not playing varsity basketball as a freshman to a Mr. Basketball candidate says a lot about his dedication & work ethic. Proud of you! ☘️🏀 pic.twitter.com/4wiost8Hqc

Happy Birthday to Kent Benson today! Have a GREAT day Kent! pic.twitter.com/fS5DrcbC5w

Mike Miller of the Hoosier Sports Report explains Kane Wommack's promotion to defensive coordinator. -- Link

Akeem Glaspie of The Indianapolis Star recaps Wommack's promotion with comments from Tom Allen. -- Link

Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier fills out a report card for the Indiana men's basketball team. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student gives three keys to the Indiana women's basketball team's Big Ten opener. -- Link

Mike Kaye of NJ.com explains how Nate Sudfeld has gained Doug Pederson's trust with the Philadelphia Eagles. -- Link

Dylan Broady of Hoosier State of Mind reviews the year in Hoosier men's basketball. -- Link