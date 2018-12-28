Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-28 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: December 28

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JonSauber
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Z7kgqxy4tsdbk4o5bih7
Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Mike Miller of the Hoosier Sports Report explains Kane Wommack's promotion to defensive coordinator. -- Link

Akeem Glaspie of The Indianapolis Star recaps Wommack's promotion with comments from Tom Allen. -- Link

Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier fills out a report card for the Indiana men's basketball team. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student gives three keys to the Indiana women's basketball team's Big Ten opener. -- Link

Mike Kaye of NJ.com explains how Nate Sudfeld has gained Doug Pederson's trust with the Philadelphia Eagles. -- Link

Dylan Broady of Hoosier State of Mind reviews the year in Hoosier men's basketball. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}