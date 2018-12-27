Hoosier Daily: December 27
Tweets of the Day
One coach has led @IndianaFootball to the Rose Bowl: John Pont.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 26, 2018
Here he is mic'd up for a 1971 game.#WayBackWednesday pic.twitter.com/lkwzUHOYYt
2019 5-star #iubb target Keion Brooks Jr.’s La Lumiere team now ranked #1 in the country https://t.co/yYpyCGk3bq— Jackson Yeary (@YearyJackson) December 26, 2018
McMillan: "It was good ball movement tonight. Some guys were able to find a rhythm with that ball movement."— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 27, 2018
The #Pacers matched their season high of 35 assists tonight. pic.twitter.com/p7BtcwROrs
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star recaps the Hoosier men's basketball team's season to this point. -- Link
Seth Tow of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from Indiana's non-conference play. -- Link
Lukas Harkins of Busting Brackets explains the five keys to the Hoosiers' success in Big Ten play. -- Link
Akeem Glaspie of The Indianapolis Star writes about former Indiana baseball star Kyle Schwarber's engagement. -- Link
Dylan Broady of Hoosier State of Mind gives his five best wins in Indiana basketball history. -- Link
Fred Katz of The Athletic profiles former Indiana basketball player Thomas Bryant. ($) -- Link
----
