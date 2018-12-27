Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-27 05:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Hoosier Daily: December 27

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JonSauber
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Bimhvrw36ty3ykcpcs0e
Brian Spurlock/USA Today Sports

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star recaps the Hoosier men's basketball team's season to this point. -- Link

Seth Tow of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from Indiana's non-conference play. -- Link

Lukas Harkins of Busting Brackets explains the five keys to the Hoosiers' success in Big Ten play. -- Link

Akeem Glaspie of The Indianapolis Star writes about former Indiana baseball star Kyle Schwarber's engagement. -- Link

Dylan Broady of Hoosier State of Mind gives his five best wins in Indiana basketball history. -- Link

Fred Katz of The Athletic profiles former Indiana basketball player Thomas Bryant. ($) -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}