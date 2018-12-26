Happy Holidays from our family to yours 🎄🎁 #IUBB pic.twitter.com/Lq3ySUVGFb

Interesting Fact: If you took out Romeo's three point numbers from Indiana's totals, IU would have a top 10 in the nation three point percentage at 40.9%. Oh and by the way, Indiana is currently second in the nation for 2PT%. #iubb pic.twitter.com/SMZka7qQ34

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star does a stock watch of the Indiana men's basketball team. -- Link

Scott Horner of The Indianapolis Star writes about Victor Oladipo's gift to Renita Hills, a domestic violence survivor. -- Link

Video: WISH-TV has a reaction from the domestic violence survivor who was given a car by Victor Oladipo. -- Link

Pete DiPrimio of IUHoosiers.com explains how technology is changing the game for Indiana's diving team. -- Link

Dylan Broady of Hoosier State of Mind takes a look at how Romeo Langford has played this season. -- Link