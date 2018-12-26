Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-26 05:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: December 26

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JonSauber
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Z6rl4udp8cqah7od3uzn
Matthew OHaren/USA Today Sports

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star does a stock watch of the Indiana men's basketball team. -- Link

Scott Horner of The Indianapolis Star writes about Victor Oladipo's gift to Renita Hills, a domestic violence survivor. -- Link

Video: WISH-TV has a reaction from the domestic violence survivor who was given a car by Victor Oladipo. -- Link

Pete DiPrimio of IUHoosiers.com explains how technology is changing the game for Indiana's diving team. -- Link

Dylan Broady of Hoosier State of Mind takes a look at how Romeo Langford has played this season. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}