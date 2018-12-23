Ticker
Hoosier Daily: December 23 - What They're Saying About Jacksonville

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
Staff

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"I think that's an incredible accomplishment. To do that at Indiana where so few people have done it, you have to be an unbelievably complete guy to have that type of efficiency."
— Archie Miller on Juwan Morgan's triple-double

Headlines

Zach Osterman of Thee Indianapolis Star breaks down the Hoosiers win over Jacksonville to close out non-conference play. -- Link

Grant Afseth of Indiana Sports Coverage gives four takeaways from the Indiana basketball team's last game before 2019. -- Link

Dylan Sinn of The Journal Gazette covers the Hoosiers' win and Juwan Morgan's triple-double. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives a recap of the Hoosiers' win over Jacksonville. -- Link

Mike Miller of the Hoosier Sports Report explains how Devonte Green is trying to be more consistent. -- Link

Miller also recaps the Hoosiers' final non-conference win of the year. -- Link

Scott Agness of The Athletic talks with Victor Oladipo about being sidelined with his injury. ($) -- Link

----

