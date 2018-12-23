Hoosier Daily: December 23 - What They're Saying About Jacksonville
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
Second triple-double in #IUBB history. First triple-double since 1971.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 23, 2018
⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️@JuwanMorgan pic.twitter.com/Djnf0QVGPA
Triple-double got you like… #iubb pic.twitter.com/td6s50NvOX— Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) December 23, 2018
This marks the first time in five years that IU finishes non-conference play without a Kenpom sub-100 loss, and the first time since 2008 that IU goes undefeated in December. #iubb— Seth Tow (@SethTow) December 23, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines
Zach Osterman of Thee Indianapolis Star breaks down the Hoosiers win over Jacksonville to close out non-conference play. -- Link
Grant Afseth of Indiana Sports Coverage gives four takeaways from the Indiana basketball team's last game before 2019. -- Link
Dylan Sinn of The Journal Gazette covers the Hoosiers' win and Juwan Morgan's triple-double. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives a recap of the Hoosiers' win over Jacksonville. -- Link
Mike Miller of the Hoosier Sports Report explains how Devonte Green is trying to be more consistent. -- Link
Miller also recaps the Hoosiers' final non-conference win of the year. -- Link
Scott Agness of The Athletic talks with Victor Oladipo about being sidelined with his injury. ($) -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.