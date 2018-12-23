Second triple-double in #IUBB history. First triple-double since 1971. ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ @JuwanMorgan pic.twitter.com/Djnf0QVGPA

This marks the first time in five years that IU finishes non-conference play without a Kenpom sub-100 loss, and the first time since 2008 that IU goes undefeated in December. #iubb

"I think that's an incredible accomplishment. To do that at Indiana where so few people have done it, you have to be an unbelievably complete guy to have that type of efficiency."

