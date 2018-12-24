Hoosier Daily: Dec. 24
Tweet(s) of the Day
When @VicOladipo won the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award, he was given a brand-new Kia.— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 23, 2018
Tonight, he surprised Renita Hills, a domestic violence survivor who now works with @juliancenter, with the keys to that car. 🎁🚗🔑 pic.twitter.com/uliTCUc8uy
Former Indiana tight end Ian Thomas gets his first touchdown catch of his NFL career. #iufb pic.twitter.com/rRZRwtWXv2— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) December 23, 2018
Six points. #ProIU pic.twitter.com/kRtX9ggy0V— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 23, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines
• Mike Miller of the Bloomington Herald-Times explains how the IU men's basketball team has earned its upcoming holiday break. -- Link
• Inside The Hall Editor and Publisher Alex Bozich gives five takeaways from Indiana's win over Jacksonville. -- Link
• ITH and The Assembly Hall recap the six most essential IU basketball stories from the past week in the joint newsletter, 6-Banner Sunday. -- Link
• The Athletic's Dustin Dopirak examines Juwan Morgan's evolution and legacy-making season. ($) -- Link
• The Indianapolis Star has the complete rosters for Associated Press All-State teams in each class, with 2019 IU football signees Beau Robbins and Larry Tracy and multiple 2020 targets among the selections. -- Link
----
