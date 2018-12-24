Ticker
Hoosier Daily: Dec. 24

Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) catches a touchdown pass as Atlanta Falcons defensive end Brooks Reed (50) defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. It was the first touchdown of his NFL career for Thomas, a former IU standout.
Brooks Reed / USA TODAY Sports Images

Tweet(s) of the Day

Quote of the Day

"Once it gets started, every team you play, in my opinion, has a chance to win the league, make a Sweet Sixteen. You're looking at top 10, 15, 25 teams. It's going to be difficult."
— IU head coach Archie Miller on when Big Ten play returns

Headlines

• Mike Miller of the Bloomington Herald-Times explains how the IU men's basketball team has earned its upcoming holiday break. -- Link

• Inside The Hall Editor and Publisher Alex Bozich gives five takeaways from Indiana's win over Jacksonville. -- Link

• ITH and The Assembly Hall recap the six most essential IU basketball stories from the past week in the joint newsletter, 6-Banner Sunday. -- Link

• The Athletic's Dustin Dopirak examines Juwan Morgan's evolution and legacy-making season. ($) -- Link

• The Indianapolis Star has the complete rosters for Associated Press All-State teams in each class, with 2019 IU football signees Beau Robbins and Larry Tracy and multiple 2020 targets among the selections. -- Link

----

