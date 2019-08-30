News More News
Hoosier Daily: August 30

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.


Indiana offered a new 2021 recruit on Thursday (Rivals.com)

Headlines

PREVIEW: Indiana Football Heads To Lucas Oil Stadium To Begin 2019

Carter Whitt gets offered by Indiana

Video Of The Day

Indiana Men’s Golf Adds Heintzelman As Transfer from FGCU, via IU Athletics -- Link

No. 2 Indiana Hosts Pittsburgh in Season Opener on Friday (MSOC), via IU Athletics -- Link

Media Thursday: Ball State Week, via IU Athletics -- Link

Breaking down the IU football secondary, special team units, via IDS -- Link

Breaking Down Indiana Football’s 2019 Schedule, the Hoosier Network -- Link

