Hoosier Daily: August 30
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Headlines
PREVIEW: Indiana Football Heads To Lucas Oil Stadium To Begin 2019
Carter Whitt gets offered by Indiana
Tweets Of The Day
SATURDAY - Ruoff Kickoff Classic@IndianaFootball vs. @BallStateFB— Lucas Oil Stadium (@LucasOilStadium) August 29, 2019
🎟️ Ticket Office Opens: 9:00 a.m.
🏟️ Gates Open: 10:30 a.m.
🏈 Kickoff: 12:00 p.m.
👝 Bag Policy: https://t.co/Nz0bAmK3uv
🚗 Downtown Parking: https://t.co/m00cULHVKW pic.twitter.com/CmcwEangDV
Juan Harris (@KingDonjh93) listed as the starting defensive tackle for Indiana pic.twitter.com/fPF9fNxFgT— Last Chance U (@LastChanceUAlum) August 28, 2019
Thanks @IUHoosiers for nominating WR Nick Westbrook for the 2019 #CampbellTrophy! https://t.co/mfGFXH24UM pic.twitter.com/TC2Ww00edk— Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) August 29, 2019
Day Count = ❷ pic.twitter.com/yZLd0bnyoc— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 29, 2019
Busy weekend for #GoIU fall sports this weekend! Make sure to get out and support as many as possible!@IndianaFootball vs. Ball State (Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium)@IndianaVB opens Wilkinson Hall Friday and Saturday.@IndianaMSOC hosts adidas/IU Credit Union Classic— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 29, 2019
Video Of The Day
Headlines
Indiana Men’s Golf Adds Heintzelman As Transfer from FGCU, via IU Athletics -- Link
No. 2 Indiana Hosts Pittsburgh in Season Opener on Friday (MSOC), via IU Athletics -- Link
Media Thursday: Ball State Week, via IU Athletics -- Link
Breaking down the IU football secondary, special team units, via IDS -- Link
Breaking Down Indiana Football’s 2019 Schedule, the Hoosier Network -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.