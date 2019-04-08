Hoosier Daily: April 8
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Football: Illness To Keep Jack Tuttle Out Of Spring Game
Indiana Football: Jonathan Crawford Finds Comfort In Pro Day
Tweets of the Day
2969 fans (🐶 not included) on Saturday.— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) April 7, 2019
Our 15th largest crowd. | #IUBase pic.twitter.com/qeAUf0yrhD
🏈➡️ From the gridiron— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) April 6, 2019
⚾️⬅️ To the diamond
Ringing in #NationalStudentAthleteDay with a first pitch. pic.twitter.com/G2BPl9lcxz
Juwan Morgan’s run in the #3X3U has come to an end.— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) April 7, 2019
The Big Ten loses to the Mid-American Conference, 21-19, in the Round of 16.
Morgan, Jordan Murphy, Ethan Happ, and Glynn Watson Jr. went 3-0 in pool play and won a combined $3,000 before being eliminated. #iubb
Video of the Day
In @Ballfrank_23's last 22 innings...— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) April 7, 2019
39 strikeouts 😳 pic.twitter.com/FqUjmsiCQz
Headlines
Pete DiPrimio of IUHoosiers.com says maximizing the Indiana football team starts with Cam Jones. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Jones' versatility will be key for Indiana. -- Link
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student explains Indiana baseball head coach Jeff Mercer was honored by Bob Knight's appearance Saturday. -- Link
Drummond recaps the Hoosiers' series win over Penn State over the weekend. -- Link
The Inside the Hall staff recaps the week in Indiana basketball. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.