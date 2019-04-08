Ticker
Hoosier Daily: April 8

Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and the Hoosiers will have their spring game April 12.
Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com

Indiana Football: Illness To Keep Jack Tuttle Out Of Spring Game

Indiana Football: Jonathan Crawford Finds Comfort In Pro Day

Video: North/South Indiana All-Star Classic Highlights

Pete DiPrimio of IUHoosiers.com says maximizing the Indiana football team starts with Cam Jones. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Jones' versatility will be key for Indiana. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student explains Indiana baseball head coach Jeff Mercer was honored by Bob Knight's appearance Saturday. -- Link

Drummond recaps the Hoosiers' series win over Penn State over the weekend. -- Link

The Inside the Hall staff recaps the week in Indiana basketball. -- Link

