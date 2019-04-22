Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-22 05:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: April 22

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Fmjo3wbxhuixwdor6cpu
Archie Miller and the Hoosiers have two remaining open scholarships.
TheHoosier.com

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana Football: 2020 3-Star DT Ali Saad Reacts To IU Offer, Visit

Jordan Brand Classic: Five-star Trendon Watford nearing decision

Film Review: Trey Galloway at Adidas Gauntlet Midwest Qualifier

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student profiles Juwan Morgan and the legacy he leaves behind. -- Link

Inside the Hall recaps the week in Indiana basketball. -- Link

Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times says forward Linsey Marchese is transferring from the Indiana women's basketball team. -- Link

Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana baseball team's fourth consecutive Big Ten series win. -- Link

Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana softball team getting swept by Wisconsin. -- Link


----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}