TheHoosier.com

#LEO From our Family, Happy Easter. pic.twitter.com/pixz6l9o25

The Hoosiers finish T2nd at the Big Ten Championships! It's the best IU team finish since 2004! Scores: https://t.co/lFRejRF6jg pic.twitter.com/zuVqfbkj3V

🔎 Breaking out our new ⚪️🔴 pinstripes today. pic.twitter.com/Buii7kajU5

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student profiles Juwan Morgan and the legacy he leaves behind. -- Link

Inside the Hall recaps the week in Indiana basketball. -- Link

Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times says forward Linsey Marchese is transferring from the Indiana women's basketball team. -- Link

Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana baseball team's fourth consecutive Big Ten series win. -- Link

Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana softball team getting swept by Wisconsin. -- Link



