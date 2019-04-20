Ticker
Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

IUHoosiers.com has the official recap of Indiana baseball's 13-4 Game 1 win at Michigan State Friday night. -- Link

IUHoosiers.com also has the official recap of Indiana softball's 5-0 Game 1 loss at Wisconsin Friday night, a contest which saw the Hoosiers shatter the program record for most stolen bases in a single season. -- Link

The Indiana Daily Student's William Coleman explains how the IU women's tennis team can qualify for the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013 heading into the final weekend of the regular season. -- Link

The Houston Rockets' official website has video of former Indiana basketball standout Eric Gordon meeting with the media Friday to preview Games 3 and 4 at Utah as part of the first round Western Conference playoff matchup between the two teams. -- Link

Inside The Hall's Ben Ladner continues the site's end-of-season analysis series with a look at senior forward Juwan Morgan. -- Link

