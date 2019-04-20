Hoosier Daily: April 20
Seen on The Hoosier
Heard On The Hoosier: Adidas Gauntlet Recap, Indy Heat Gym Rats Preview
Tweets of the Day
To: Those who voted “No” pic.twitter.com/SIKW01rdFM— Casey Dykes (@CaseyDykes) April 19, 2019
Austin Long shuts the door.— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) April 20, 2019
FINAL: #IUBase 13, Michigan State 4 pic.twitter.com/e9dU4EvoLr
HBD @KaneWommack 🎂#LEO pic.twitter.com/nEUZcF1XwE— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) April 19, 2019
Video of the Day
He’s not back yet, but @j_hunter35 is working HARD to get back out there for #HoosierNation 💪 pic.twitter.com/DElkremz3j— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) April 19, 2019
Headlines
IUHoosiers.com has the official recap of Indiana baseball's 13-4 Game 1 win at Michigan State Friday night. -- Link
IUHoosiers.com also has the official recap of Indiana softball's 5-0 Game 1 loss at Wisconsin Friday night, a contest which saw the Hoosiers shatter the program record for most stolen bases in a single season. -- Link
The Indiana Daily Student's William Coleman explains how the IU women's tennis team can qualify for the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013 heading into the final weekend of the regular season. -- Link
The Houston Rockets' official website has video of former Indiana basketball standout Eric Gordon meeting with the media Friday to preview Games 3 and 4 at Utah as part of the first round Western Conference playoff matchup between the two teams. -- Link
Inside The Hall's Ben Ladner continues the site's end-of-season analysis series with a look at senior forward Juwan Morgan. -- Link
