Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-14 02:08:44 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: April 14

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Anmscutdiygopmi5hdrs
Khristian Lander (center) and Indiana Elite are playing in this weekend's Adidas Gauntlet Midwest Qualifier
Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com

Seen on The Hoosier

Live Thread: Adidas Gauntlet Midwest Qualifier - Saturday

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Akeem Glaspie of The Indianapolis Star recaps Victor Oladipo's appearance on a radio show Friday morning. -- Link

Kristie Rieken of the Associated Press explains why former Indiana basketball player Eric Gordon is the x-factor for the Houston Rockets. -- Link

Jonah Jordan of the Daily Memphis says Trendon Watford's journey is coming full circle. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana baseball team's doubleheader sweep of Evansville. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}