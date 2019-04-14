Hoosier Daily: April 14
Seen on The Hoosier
Tweets of the Day
The #NBAPlayoffs start tonight. Go ahead and do your thing @TheofficialEG10 and @OAnunoby as you chase the 🏆#ProIU pic.twitter.com/tkUhbwAPQS— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) April 13, 2019
⏪ Last night was fun. pic.twitter.com/XxJItolTNZ— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) April 13, 2019
#ProIU’s @_andrewgutman and @Rico_da77 exchange jerseys tonight after the match between the @Independence and @NYRBII! pic.twitter.com/brEfGodSHz— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) April 14, 2019
Video of the Day
I love how much emotion and enthusiasm this man has as a coach! It really inspires not only me, but also my child! What a great and very classy guy! Thanks for being a great role model! We can’t wait to be back for every game! #iufb @IndianaFootball #SeasonTicketHolders pic.twitter.com/n9OO7E6sJK— Shawn Buckner (@Shawn_Buckner) April 13, 2019
Headlines
Akeem Glaspie of The Indianapolis Star recaps Victor Oladipo's appearance on a radio show Friday morning. -- Link
Kristie Rieken of the Associated Press explains why former Indiana basketball player Eric Gordon is the x-factor for the Houston Rockets. -- Link
Jonah Jordan of the Daily Memphis says Trendon Watford's journey is coming full circle. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana baseball team's doubleheader sweep of Evansville. -- Link
----
