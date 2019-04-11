Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-11 01:25:21 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: April 11

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Kane Wommack and the Hoosiers will play their spring game Friday, April 12.
Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana Football: Dan Godsil Confident About NFL Chances

Indiana Football: Caleb Jones' Spring Setting Up Big Role This Fall

Looking Ahead: Five-Star Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis

Headlines

Dana Hunsinger Benbow and David Woods of The Indianapolis Star examine the mystery surrounding Bob Knight. -- Link

Podcast: Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call are joined by former IU and NBA guard Greg Graham to discuss his basketball career, his time at Indiana, and much more. -- Link

Ben Ladner of Inside the Hall recaps Al Durham's sophomore season. -- Link

John Gasaway of ESPN ranks every champion of the NCAA Tournament. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana baseball team's win over Purdue. -- Link

