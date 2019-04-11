Hoosier Daily: April 11
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Football: Dan Godsil Confident About NFL Chances
Indiana Football: Caleb Jones' Spring Setting Up Big Role This Fall
Tweets of the Day
🤔 that looks familiar...— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) April 10, 2019
**checks #IUBB record book**
IU Single-Season FG% Records
1. @nolimittb31 (68.3%)
2. Matt Nover (62.8%)
3. @CodyZeller (62.3%)
4. D.J. White (60.5%)
5. @VicOladipo (59.9%) https://t.co/sKDkSzSCFB
Indiana's spring game will consist of four 12-minute quarters with a 10-minute halftime. Free admission and parking. Fans are asked to enter through Gates E3, E5, E7 and sit the East stands. #iufb— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) April 10, 2019
At tonight’s #iubase game, #iufb offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer threw out the first pitch to head coach Tom Allen.— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) April 10, 2019
Only caught the back end of it. Allen dropped it. pic.twitter.com/K99Sa5X4v6
Video of the Day
Headlines
Dana Hunsinger Benbow and David Woods of The Indianapolis Star examine the mystery surrounding Bob Knight. -- Link
Podcast: Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call are joined by former IU and NBA guard Greg Graham to discuss his basketball career, his time at Indiana, and much more. -- Link
Ben Ladner of Inside the Hall recaps Al Durham's sophomore season. -- Link
John Gasaway of ESPN ranks every champion of the NCAA Tournament. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana baseball team's win over Purdue. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.