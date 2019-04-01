TheHoosier.com

Hoosier Daily: April 1
Indiana Hoosiers Football: Miles Marshall Enjoying Breakout Spring
Trayce Jackson-Davis Preparing for his IU Career
Tweets of the Day
The 2018-19 college basketball season will end with #iubb having gone 2-0 against Final Four teams.— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) March 31, 2019
FINAL: #IUBase 19, Maryland 4 pic.twitter.com/b5NrMudO1L— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) March 31, 2019
That's the SWEEP!— Indiana Softball (@IndianaSB) March 31, 2019
A season high in runs (15) and hits (15) secures the sweep against Michigan State. #GoIU pic.twitter.com/VgKjIAOn6i
Video of the Day
Sunday sweep! Here are the top plays from the @IndianaSB win over Michigan State. pic.twitter.com/0akhwTUVSK— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) March 31, 2019
Headlines
Kevin Brockway of CNHI Sports Indiana says Kalen DeBoer is starting to get a feel for Indiana's offense. -- Link
Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network gives three takeaways from the Indiana baseball team's weekend series win over Maryland. -- Link
Sam Bodnar of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana men's swim and dive team's second-straight third place finish at the NCAA Championships. -- Link
Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana women's softball team's weekend sweep of Michigan State. -- Link
The Assembly Call and Inside the Hall staffs recap the week that was in Indiana University athletics. -- Link
