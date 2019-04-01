TheHoosier.com

The 2018-19 college basketball season will end with #iubb having gone 2-0 against Final Four teams.

That's the SWEEP! A season high in runs (15) and hits (15) secures the sweep against Michigan State. #GoIU pic.twitter.com/VgKjIAOn6i

Sunday sweep! Here are the top plays from the @IndianaSB win over Michigan State. pic.twitter.com/0akhwTUVSK

Kevin Brockway of CNHI Sports Indiana says Kalen DeBoer is starting to get a feel for Indiana's offense. -- Link

Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network gives three takeaways from the Indiana baseball team's weekend series win over Maryland. -- Link

Sam Bodnar of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana men's swim and dive team's second-straight third place finish at the NCAA Championships. -- Link

Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana women's softball team's weekend sweep of Michigan State. -- Link

The Assembly Call and Inside the Hall staffs recap the week that was in Indiana University athletics. -- Link