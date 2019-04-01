TheHoosier.com

Ticker
Hoosier Daily: April 1

archie Miller and Indiana finished their 2018-2019 season with a record of 19-16.
Indiana Hoosiers Football: Miles Marshall Enjoying Breakout Spring

Trayce Jackson-Davis Preparing for his IU Career

One-one-one with Indiana commit Trayce Jackson-Davis

Headlines

Kevin Brockway of CNHI Sports Indiana says Kalen DeBoer is starting to get a feel for Indiana's offense. -- Link

Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network gives three takeaways from the Indiana baseball team's weekend series win over Maryland. -- Link

Sam Bodnar of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana men's swim and dive team's second-straight third place finish at the NCAA Championships. -- Link

Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana women's softball team's weekend sweep of Michigan State. -- Link

The Assembly Call and Inside the Hall staffs recap the week that was in Indiana University athletics. -- Link

