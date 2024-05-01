So far, three players have committed to the squad: Troy Williams, Juwan Morgan, and Miller Kopp. Christian Watford stated that other roster updates would be coming soon.

Some exciting news dropped on Wednesday: A group of former Indiana Hoosiers are putting together a TBT Team called "Assembly Ball." This summer's tournament will take place at the legendary Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, and Indiana's team of alumni will be included.

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) has been around since 2014 and is a single-elimination tournament played each summer in the United States. The most recent 2023 edition featured 64 teams with a $1 million winner-take-all prize, and was broadcasted on ESPN.

Assembly Ball will take part in the "Butler Regional" this July. Other teams that are currently listed for that regional include All Good Dawgs (Butler Alumni), Men of Mackey (Purdue Alumni), Team Arkansas (Arkansas Alumni), The Cru (Valpo Alumni), and Eberlein Drive. There will be eight regions playing across the country in total.



This tournament has given basketball fans a nice summer treat over the years, and this team of former Hoosiers will look to bring some excitement to the Indiana fan base.



You can purchase tickets and check out other info here- https://thetournament.com/tbt/butler-regional-tickets/.

More details to come!

