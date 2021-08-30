High expectations, lofty goals surround Indiana program as season begins

Indiana football finished last season with a praiseworthy 6-1 conference record. However, despite hard-fought victories over Penn State and Wisconsin, Ohio State held the reins in the eastern division, ultimately winning the conference championship.

But this year, head coach Tom Allen and his players, carrying with them significant expectations, seek to flip the script.

"I think we're gonna win a lot of games this year," Running back Stephen Carr said. "We [are] heading for that Big Ten championship."

Allen has a pattern of starting each season with one word the team can rally behind. In 2017 the word was "breakthrough," and now, in 2021, it has morphed to "chase."

Looking at the pair of words side-by-side, it's clear Allen's impact in just four years has catapulted the Hoosiers on the right trajectory to win the conference. And his players believe that.

"We all as a team, coaches, players, we got one thing on our minds, that's just to win a Big Ten championship," defensive back Devon Matthews said. "We just take it week by week, game by game, one game at a time."

“I always expected this coming into my freshman year,” All-American junior cornerback Tiawan Mullen said. “Just believing. We’re going to have a different mindset. Going into win one game at a time. We’re not going in with any doubts… We’re building something special. We’re not looking backward. We’re looking forward. Whatever happened at Indiana in the past, we’re not looking at that.”