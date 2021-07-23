Hendershot named to Mackey Award Watch List

Another day, another preseason distinction for a member of the Indiana University football team.

This time it is tight end Peyton Hendershot, who has been named to the Mackey Award Watch List. The honor is given to the top tight end in the country.

A season ago, Hendershot finished on the All-Big Ten Third Team after pulling in 23 receptions for 151 yards and four touchdowns and started all eight games for Tom Allen's Hoosiers.

Hendershot, who graduated with a degree in liberal studies in May, enters the 2021 season ranked second on Indiana’s tight ends career list with 10 touchdowns, and he sits third with 90 receptions and 936 yards.

Below is the full release.