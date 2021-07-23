Hendershot named to Mackey Award Watch List
Another day, another preseason distinction for a member of the Indiana University football team.
This time it is tight end Peyton Hendershot, who has been named to the Mackey Award Watch List. The honor is given to the top tight end in the country.
A season ago, Hendershot finished on the All-Big Ten Third Team after pulling in 23 receptions for 151 yards and four touchdowns and started all eight games for Tom Allen's Hoosiers.
Hendershot, who graduated with a degree in liberal studies in May, enters the 2021 season ranked second on Indiana’s tight ends career list with 10 touchdowns, and he sits third with 90 receptions and 936 yards.
Below is the full release.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana redshirt senior tight end Peyton Hendershot is on the John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List for the second-consecutive season, the friends of John Mackey announced on Friday morning.
Given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, the award recipient is selected by vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.
Hendershot ranks second on IU's tight ends career list with 10 touchdowns, and he sits third with 90 receptions and 936 yards. The two-time, third-team All-Big Ten selection graduated with a liberal studies degree in May 2021.He finished second on the Hoosiers with 23 receptions and four touchdowns in eight games one year ago to go along with 151 yards. The four scores shared second (T-10th overall) and the 23 catches shared fourth among conference tight ends. In 2019, Hendershot set Indiana single-season tight end records with 52 receptions (10th in the Big Ten) and 622 yards. His four TDs are tied for third. The North Salem, Ind., native shared fourth among tight ends nationally in catches and 10th in yardage. He finished second among Big Ten tight ends in receptions and yardage, and tied for third in touchdowns.
----
