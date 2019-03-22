Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-22 13:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Heard On The Hoosier: Staff Talks IU Basketball's Postseason

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

Dab1pptkppo7kaxu3tm4

In the latest edition of Heard on The Hoosier, the staff discusses IU's postseason, specifically how the Hoosiers moved on from the disappointment of missing the NCAA tournament, what stood out from their second-half performance against Saint Francis (PA) in their NIT opener and look ahead to Saturday's second round matchup with Arkansas.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.



----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}