Heard On The Hoosier: Staff Talks IU Basketball's Postseason
In the latest edition of Heard on The Hoosier, the staff discusses IU's postseason, specifically how the Hoosiers moved on from the disappointment of missing the NCAA tournament, what stood out from their second-half performance against Saint Francis (PA) in their NIT opener and look ahead to Saturday's second round matchup with Arkansas.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.
