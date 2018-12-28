Heard On The Hoosier: Staff Talks IU Basketball At Midseason
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson and Jon Sauber discuss IU's 11-2 record, key offensive and defensive statistics that have contributed to that success, areas of improvement and the challenges presented in the month of January when Big Ten play returns.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.