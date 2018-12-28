Ticker
Heard On The Hoosier: Staff Talks IU Basketball At Midseason

Stu Jackson & Jon Sauber
TheHoosier.com Staff

TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson and Jon Sauber discuss IU's 11-2 record, key offensive and defensive statistics that have contributed to that success, areas of improvement and the challenges presented in the month of January when Big Ten play returns.


